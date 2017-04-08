April 8, 2017

KNOWN WOLF: Stockholm Truck Attack Suspect Was Previously Investigated Over Extremism.

Swedish police said Saturday they were racing to draw a more complete profile of the man, who was apprehended Friday night in a Stockholm suburb after a five-hour manhunt, to determine whether he acted alone or as part of a broader network in what authorities called a terrorist attack.

The suspect had been flagged as recently as last year, authorities said. An undisclosed source had alerted authorities that he posed a potential security risk, said Dan Eliasson, the head of Sweden’s national police. Sweden’s security services determined, however, that their information on the man was of a “marginal character,” he added.

“We are of course analyzing his social media, his contacts, his whereabouts to examine his links” to foreign terrorist groups, he said.