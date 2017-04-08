April 8, 2017
KNOWN WOLF: Stockholm Truck Attack Suspect Was Previously Investigated Over Extremism.
Swedish police said Saturday they were racing to draw a more complete profile of the man, who was apprehended Friday night in a Stockholm suburb after a five-hour manhunt, to determine whether he acted alone or as part of a broader network in what authorities called a terrorist attack.
The suspect had been flagged as recently as last year, authorities said. An undisclosed source had alerted authorities that he posed a potential security risk, said Dan Eliasson, the head of Sweden’s national police. Sweden’s security services determined, however, that their information on the man was of a “marginal character,” he added.
“We are of course analyzing his social media, his contacts, his whereabouts to examine his links” to foreign terrorist groups, he said.
Clearly, the West sucks at vetting. Either procedures improve or more people die.