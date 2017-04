NEW LEFTY THESIS: Donald Trump Is Functionally Illiterate, Can’t Really Read.

I’ve heard similar stuff about every GOP president from W., who read dozens of books a year, all the way back to Gerald Ford, who was a Yale Law grad. But imagine that it’s true. If it’s true, then Hillary and all the brightest minds of the left were beaten like drums by a man who can’t even read!

But maybe, as with Reagan, it’s all just an act.