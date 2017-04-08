April 8, 2017

WELL: Source: Trump ‘expects’ four more Supreme Court picks.

President Trump believes that he will have the opportunity to pack the Supreme Court with five judges, making him only the seventh president to appoint a majority and potentially cementing his legacy and that of the conservative court well past 2055.

Buoyed by the Senate’s expected confirmation today of Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Antonin Scalia, Trump has told associates that he fully expects to name four more justices.

“He expects to name five to the court,” said one of those associates.

A new report on the court reveals that the average age of justices who leave the court is 79. Scalia was 79 when he died.

By the end of Trump’s first term, three will have crossed that line, Anthony Kennedy, who will be 83, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who will be 86, and Stephen Breyer, who will be 81. The next oldest is Clarence Thomas, who will be 71.