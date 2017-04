SHOULD DEMOCRATS MOVE LEFT IN DOWN-BALLOT RACES?

It’s either that or try Rahm Emmanuel’s faux-moderate “Blue Dog” approach of 2006, aka “Nancy Pelosi’s Crash Test Dummies,” most of whom ended up being slaughtered in the 2010 midterms after they voted en masse for Obamacare. Would voters fall for the same strategy once again? Pretending to be moderate and free of drooling Trump Derangement Syndrome would likely be quite a challenging sell.