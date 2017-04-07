April 7, 2017

THIS IS GENERALLY, ALTHOUGH NOT UNIVERSALLY, TRUE: Suzanne Venker: We Need To Admit That Men Need Sex More Than Women Do. “As a rule, men communicate via sex. Via action. Your husband isn’t being insulting when you walk by and he grabs your butt. He’s not being rude when he turns some innocuous statement you made into something sexual. (If I had a dollar for every time that happens in our house!) He’s trying to get close to you. So let him. If he didn’t do those things, you’d have a problem on your hands.”

Well, that’s where the Maintenance Sex comes in, you know. And maintenance sex has saved some InstaPundit readers’ marriages.