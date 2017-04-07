April 7, 2017

RALPH PETERS: Trump shows we finally have a fearless leader back in the White House.

Trump also ignored Russia’s shameless prevarications. We did warn the Russians to evacuate any of their personnel who were on the base — which may also have alerted the Syrians — but the point was made: Slaughter the innocent and there’s one country left in the world that won’t allow it.

Incontestably, our president became . . . presidential. He passed his first pressing foreign-policy test with dispatch and guts.

To know the full results of our attack, we’ll have to wait for imagery, daylight and bomb-damage assessment. No attack goes perfectly. But Trump just sent a vital message — to the butcher Bashar al-Assad, and also to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and other rogue leaders:

The United States is back. There are, indeed, red lines. And the enemies of humanity cross those lines at their peril.