April 7, 2017
RALPH PETERS: Trump shows we finally have a fearless leader back in the White House.
Trump also ignored Russia’s shameless prevarications. We did warn the Russians to evacuate any of their personnel who were on the base — which may also have alerted the Syrians — but the point was made: Slaughter the innocent and there’s one country left in the world that won’t allow it.
Incontestably, our president became . . . presidential. He passed his first pressing foreign-policy test with dispatch and guts.
To know the full results of our attack, we’ll have to wait for imagery, daylight and bomb-damage assessment. No attack goes perfectly. But Trump just sent a vital message — to the butcher Bashar al-Assad, and also to North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and other rogue leaders:
The United States is back. There are, indeed, red lines. And the enemies of humanity cross those lines at their peril.
All of this is true, but it’s also true that the President launched the attack without approval from Congress and no clear and present danger to the United States or our allies.
The precedent for going to war under these conditions was set by the previous Administration, but that doesn’t mean that the current Administration should necessarily follow it.