April 6, 2017

CINCINNATI LAW UPDATE: Mark Barnes, who was at Yale Law with me, thinks Cincinnati law dean Jennifer Bard deserves the benefit of the doubt: “As far as I know, this situation is what it appears to be – there is a faculty contingent there that wanted no reduction in its privileges and benefits. Jennifer is a great person – I had a death penalty case with her in Miami years ago – she did a great job and we got the sentence commuted to life, and then in the mid 1990s, she worked for me at AIDS Action Council in DC.”

She was two years behind me at Yale Law, but I don’t really remember her, so I have no personal observations to add.