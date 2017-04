IN THE MAIL: From Herbert Knapp, Beating a Dead Stick.

Plus, today only at Amazon: 800-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton sheets, 32% off.

And, also today only: Schumacher SL161 Red Fuel Lithium Ion Jump Starter, $33.85 (44% off).

Also, I Go First Aid Kit (85 Pieces), $13.78 (56% off).

And, don’t forget, brand new Lightning Deals, updated every hour. Browse and save!