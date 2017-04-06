April 6, 2017

CINCINNATI UPDATE: Ex-Cincinnati Law Dean Challenges Her Removal: Faculty Unwilling To Put Student Needs Ahead Of Their Own Is Not Adequate Ground. If the provost in fact removed her simply because faculty complained about the budget cuts she was hired to implement, then that was a stupid move. I still kinda doubt that’s all there is to this story, though, because, well, that would be a stupid move. And while provosts make stupid moves all the time, they don’t usually make this kind of stupid move.