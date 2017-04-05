April 5, 2017

FLYING COVER FOR SUSAN RICE — AND, ULTIMATELY, BARACK OBAMA: Tom Shattuck: Establishment media wants to distract us from unmasking scandal. “President Barack Obama’s former national security adviser, Susan Rice, is caught like a rat in a glue trap and there is nothing that the establishment media can do but try to block your view. It’s not their best look, but it’s all they’ve got. Naturally, The New York Times and CNN led the pack.”

What did President Obama know, and when did he know it?