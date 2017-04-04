April 4, 2017
THAT MEANS IT’S WORKING: Wellmark to halt sales of individual health-insurance policies.
Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield’s decision means more than 21,000 Iowans who bought health-insurance policies from the company in the past three years will need to find another carrier — and it’s not clear all of those people will have another choice.
Wellmark President John Forsyth said his company’s decision was painful but necessary, because the carrier had lost $90 million over three years covering that group of people.
“We’re an Iowa company, we’re here for Iowans, we want to do the right thing for Iowans, but we can’t allow a small subset to put the broader group in jeopardy,” he said in an interview Monday.
Forsyth said the overall problem is too few healthy, young consumers are buying health insurance.
Say it with me now: “Unexpectedly.”