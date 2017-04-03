April 3, 2017

NEW FRONTIERS IN LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Anti-Trump “March For Science” Protest Has Problems W/ Bill Nye Because He’s A White Guy. “Nye, who is not, in fact, a scientist, except on television (he’s an engineer by trade), was slated to be the March’s chair, and an announcement was made last week. But organizers quickly panicked that having Nye at the forefront of the event meant they might be substantiating the idea that scientists are only old white men.”

But hey, don’t worry: “While Nye is an old white man, he is not a scientist.”