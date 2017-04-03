«

April 3, 2017

HMM: Pyrethroid pesticide exposure appears to speed puberty in boys. This says it’s because pyrethroids boost testosterone. But aren’t testosterone levels in adult men — who presumably would be exposed, too — falling? “Liu’s research team found that a 10 percent increase in 3-PBA was associated with a 4 percent increase in the boys’ levels of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH). Both these hormones spur production of testosterone in males.” This is in China, of course, so it may not apply here to the same degree.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm