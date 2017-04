NEW SECURITY MEASURES FOR DISNEY’S MAGIC KINGDOM START MONDAY. “Visitors to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will go through metal detectors and get bags checked at the Transportation and Ticket Center starting Monday.”

Really? You mean can’t just walk past the borders in front of a location owned by Disney without being screened first? That seems to be inconsistent with the opinions on border security held by their news division — though not by President Clinton, oddly enough.