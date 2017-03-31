March 31, 2017

POTHOLE COAST HIGHWAY: With its dams and roads crumbling, California faces an infrastructure crisis.

Regarding the former, Jerry Brown, governor will get to deal with the mess initially created by Jerry Brown, mid-‘70s environmental activist. Regarding the latter, those crumbling highways play perfectly into Brown’s plan to put the state on a “road diet” and hasten the California left’s sweetest desire: high-speed rail, the likes of which haven’t been seen since Fred Silverman green-lit Supertrain.