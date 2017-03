OMG! THERE’S GOING TO BE A SEQUEL TO AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH.



I’d love to see a Roman á clef movie about a man who creates a film on global warming (after previously comparing global warming to the Holocaust), then sells his TV network to the ultimate example of Big Oil – and then assumes nobody notices, and comes back with another movie about global warming. To be fair, I’ve already seen the Seinfeld episode predicting such a maneuver: