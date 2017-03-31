March 31, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, LEGAL EDUCATION EDITION: Cincinnati Law Dean Is Put on Leave After Proposing Ways to Cut Budget. I think something’s missing from this account: How likely is it that the university’s Provost would step in and remove a dean who was hired to cut budgets just because faculty complained that she was . . . cutting budgets? And you don’t mandate mediation to “restore mutual trust and respect” just because of budget cuts. But although I feel like we’re missing something, I don’t know what’s going on.