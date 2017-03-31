March 31, 2017
RETIREMENT: Center Fuselage Rebuild Could Be F-15C/D Achilles’ Heel.
The F-15C may still have an undefeated aerial combat record, but the 38-year-old aircraft could be slated for retirement if the U.S. Air Force decides not to fund a major structural life-extension program. Air Combat Command (ACC) chief Gen. Mike Holmes says it could cost $30-40 million per aircraft to keep the Eagle soaring beyond the late 2020s, including rebuilding the center fuselage section, among other refurbishments. “We’re probably not going to do that.”
With fewer than 200 F-22s to fulfill the role of about 450 F-15Cs, retirement next decade could leave an awfully big hole in our Air Force lineup.