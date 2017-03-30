March 30, 2017

FEMINISTS WAGE WAR ON MEN, THEN BLAME MEN FOR RESULTS: Olga Khazan: The vice president—and other powerful men—regularly avoid one-on-one meetings with women in the name of protecting their families. In the end, what suffers is women’s progress.

So you drastically expand the definition of “sexual harassment,” and then promote an ethic that says that all accusations must be believed, and then you’re shocked that workplace men don’t want to hang out with women? How stupid are you?

Stupid enough to listen to the likes of Catharine Mackinnon, I guess.