March 30, 2017

SAUCE FOR THE GANDER: ‘Cards Against Humanity’ Creator Vows To Buy And Publish Congress’s Internet History.

Temkin vowed on Twitter that if the anti-net neutrality bill was passed that he would personally buy the private browsing history of each and every Congress person and Congressional aide who voted for the bill and publish it online for the entire world to see. You know, so they would know what it feels like to have their personal data auctioned off like that.

Now that the bill has passed, Temkin promised people he’ll use his personal wealth to do it and warns against crowdfunding campaigns.