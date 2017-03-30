March 30, 2017

GET OUT: Tourists are warned to leave Sharm el-Sheikh and other Egyptian Red Sea resorts IMMEDIATELY over fears of an imminent ISIS attack.

Israel has warned citizens to immediately leave Egypt’s Red Sea resorts and cancel all future travel plans over fears of an ISIS attack.

The country’s counter-terrorism bureau said there is a ‘serious and current threat’ of a terror attack targeting the region, and in particular Israeli tourists.

The Red Sea region includes the tourist destinations of Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada, Marsa Alam and Luxor, which are popular with British holidaymakers.

Eitan Ben-David, the head of Israel’s counter-terror bureau, told The Telegraph: ‘We don’t want to cry wolf, wolf. We really believe that the threat is serious.’