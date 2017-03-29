March 29, 2017

BUT IF PAM GELLER HAD BEEN SHOT, PEOPLE WOULD HAVE SAID IT WAS HER FAULT FOR BEING PROVOCATIVE: That Time an Undercover FBI Agent Told One of the ‘Draw Mohammed’ Shooters to ‘Tear Up Texas’ — And then showed up on the scene right before the attack. “In the best-case scenario, the text was just one irresponsible but ultimately uninfluential remark to a man who was already ready to shoot people. But that would still raise the question of just why exactly anyone thinks this sort of encouragement should be a part of any police investigation. In the meantime, it wasn’t an undercover G-man who stopped the plot; it was the local cops in Garland, who were there because they realized that this was the sort of event someone might try to attack.”