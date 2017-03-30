March 30, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: More of the Education World Should Look Like This.

The traditional four-year college model puts all the risk on the consumer: Students borrow to make huge tuition payments, and may be forced into default if they can’t find a well-paying job after graduation. But a number of coding academies are experimenting with a different concept: The educational institution should have skin in the game. . . .

Cheaper alternatives to college with a guaranteed job offer? More of this, please. It’s not a serious liberal arts education, but then neither is most of the thin gruel served up at many four year, high-priced colleges. Ten months of code camp beats four years of ‘business communications’.