IN THE FUTURE, DEMOCRATS WILL BECOME THE REPUBLICAN THEY LOATHED THE MOST FOR 15 MINUTES:

● Is Obama the Democrats’ Reagan?

—The Christian Science Monitor, September 6, 2015.

● Is [Hillary] Clinton a liberal Reagan?

—The Hill, February 17, 2015.

● Is Bernie Sanders the Democrats’ Ronald Reagan?

—The Week, today.

The “Is ________ the Democrats’ Trump?” headlines during the 2028 presidential election will be amazing to watch.