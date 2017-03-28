March 28, 2017

JOHN HINDERAKER: Leaked DHS Document Is Another Democratic Party Scandal. “So it appears that what happened here is that Democratic Party activists in the Department of Homeland Security either created a bogus document or dug up a poorly-researched draft document that had never been issued, and fed it to Democratic Party activists at the Associated Press. The Democratic Party activists at the AP published a story based on the anonymous document, which two Democratic Party activists on the bench used as a pretext for orders enjoining the president’s travel order. Those orders should be viewed as purely political acts that have no basis in any valid judicial reasoning or authority.”

The judges who are striking down Trump’s actions because they doubt his adherence to his oath of office are playing a dangerous and unwise game. Their oaths are no more unquestionable, and their branch has neither the sword nor the purse. Do they want to set Trump up to ignore them?