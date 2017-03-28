March 28, 2017
TRY, TRY AGAIN? Affordable Care Act Repeal Is Back on the Agenda, Republicans Say.
Republican members of Congress said they hoped that revisiting the issue would lead this time to a solution and a vote in the House.
“I think everyone wants to get to yes and support President Trump,” said Representative Dave Brat, Republican of Virginia and a Freedom Caucus member. “There is a package in there that is a win-win.”
Representative Raúl Labrador of Idaho, another Freedom Caucus member, said he hoped the discussions would yield a compromise that brings the party together after a divisive debate that revealed deep fissures. “I think we will have a better, stronger product that will unify the conference,” Mr. Labrador said.
The House leadership needs to worry less about what might clear the Senate, and concentrate more on winning passage in the House.