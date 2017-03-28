March 28, 2017

ABOLISH THE FILIBUSTER ENTIRELY, THEN RAM ALL THE NEW BILLS THROUGH: Democrats push McConnell toward nuclear option on Gorsuch.

Senate Democrats are beginning to line up against Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, increasing the chances the Senate will enact a “nuclear option” that would thwart the minority filibuster for high court picks.

Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., the minority leader, announced he would vote against Gorsuch, an expected move, but one that could set the tone for rank-and-file Democrats on the fence about his nomination.

Sens. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., and Tom Carper, D-Del., also announced opposition to Gorsuch, and the list is likely to grow significantly.

At least eight Democrats are needed to end a filibuster party lawmakers have announced against Gorsuch, who is now serving as a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals.

So far, not one Senate Democrat has pledged to vote in favor of him, although some red-state Democrats up for re-election in 2018 may have a difficult time rejecting him.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has sent a warning to Democrats that he’ll ensure Gorsuch is seated on the Supreme Court no matter how they vote, signaling he’s willing to change Senate rules that would lower the threshold for his confirmation from 60 votes to 51 votes. Such a move would completely bypass the Democrats, who control 48 votes.