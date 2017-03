YEAH, THAT’S HEROIC AND GROUNDBREAKING: News Anchor Quits Pretending Not To Be Lefty Tool, Embraces Full-On Tooldom. “Scott sees himself in the Murrow and Cronkite tradition.”

Well, given that Cronkite was a lefty tool who pretended an avuncular neutrality before eventually pulling off the mask, I’d say he’s half-right, anyway.