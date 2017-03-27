March 27, 2017

GOVERNMENT IS JUST ANOTHER WORD FOR THE THINGS WE DO TOGETHER: Rogue East Cleveland Cops Framed Dozens of Drug Suspects. “The Cleveland-area victims are among thousands of people who have been exonerated in cases involving police graft over the last three decades country wide, from California to Texas, and from Jersey to Ohio. In Philadelphia, more than 800 people have had their convictions dismissed. The Rampart scandal in Los Angeles in the late 1990s led to at least 150 or so tossed cases.”