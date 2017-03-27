March 27, 2017

‘PATHS OF GLORY’: STANLEY KUBRICK’S FIRST STEP TOWARDS CINEMA IMMORTALITY: “’There’s a picture that will always be good, years from now,’ the great Kirk Douglas told Roger Ebert back in 1969. ‘I don’t have to wait fifty years to know that; I know it now.” The film he was referring to was Stanley Kubrick’s touching First World War drama Paths of Glory.”

Read the whole thing. Paths of Glory was when it all came together for Kubrick, the visual skill he would display and the intense performances he produced from his actors for the rest of his career was all on there on the screen for the first time, in one of his most accessible (and searing) stories – and much like Welles and Citizen Kane, Kubrick was only 28 when he directed it.