March 24, 2017

FRACTURED CAUCUS: House Cancels Vote on GOP Health-Care Bill.

Mr. Ryan is scheduled to hold a news conference shortly.

Mr. Trump asked Paul Ryan to pull the health care bill from the floor, an aide to the House GOP leadership said.

And:

The House has postponed the health-care vote, a, Republican leadership aide said.

The House unexpectedly went into recess ahead of the planned vote, and is now holding an emergency GOP caucus meeting. Speaker Paul Ryan plans a press conference shortly.