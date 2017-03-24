March 24, 2017

WHAT FEMINISM HAS COME TO: Why Guys Get Turned on When You Orgasm — and Why That’s a Bad Thing.

UPDATE (from Steve): It’s official now — there’s nothing that a determined Third Wave feminist can’t ruin. Also note the damage author Hannah Smothers (Dickens couldn’t have named her better) does to women with this piece. She’s attempting to disparage men in a way which, if successful, would make women feel self-conscious about their own orgasms.

You almost wish Cosmo would stick to its traditional beat of constitutional analysis.