March 23, 2017

WHY ARE LEFTIST INSTITUTIONS SUCH CESSPITS OF SEXUAL ABUSE? A Former Student Says UC Berkeley’s Star Philosophy Professor Groped Her And Watched Porn At Work. “Searle, 84, is famous for his work in the philosophy of language and the philosophy of mind and has taught at UC Berkeley since 1959. In 2016, the university unveiled the John Searle Center for Social Ontology, which says it is the first center of its kind in the country. . . . The lawsuit comes at a time when both the international philosophy community and the University of California system are grappling with widespread sexual misconduct scandals.”

See, when this stuff was limited to TV preachers and Catholic priests it was fodder for late-night TV humor. Now, not so much.