March 24, 2017

KAROL MARKOWICZ: Dear Rabbis of Liberal Congregations: Stop Dividing Us In The Name Of Fighting Hate. “Too many rabbis and other Jewish leaders are linking the threats against JCCs and other Jewish spaces — like the Brooklyn Jewish Children’s Museum — to President Trump. Sure, you stand against anti-Semitism, and that’s good. But you do it under the umbrella of groups like Get Organized Brooklyn, groups with openly political leftist aims. Your fight against anti-Semitism is part and parcel of your fight against the president. It shouldn’t be. . . . Think about it: The two people arrested so far for making bomb threats against Jewish centers have turned out to be nothing like we may have imagined they’d be. They’re not white supremacists from states you’d probably never visit. No, on Wednesday, an American-Israeli Jewish teenage citizen was arrested for making some of those threats. A few weeks ago, Juan Thompson, a Hispanic leftist writer, was charged with making some. At a time when we need to stand together, you have to know you are fostering an atmosphere that is working against that goal.”

But they don’t care. Because to them, it’s not that leftist politics is superior to Judaism. It’s that leftist politics is Judaism.