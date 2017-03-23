March 23, 2017

KURT SCHLICHTER: Enough Of The Precocious Conservakids. “This is not a criticism of young people; it’s a criticism of us grown-ups, and a recognition of reality that keeps biting us on the Jeb. We need to dispense with the cute kid conservative novelty acts and understand that our ideology – unlike liberalism – is not based on feelings and preferences but is instead drawn from a wisdom and understanding of human nature that comes only from hard-won life experience.”

“Biting us on the Jeb.” Heh.