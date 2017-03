IT’S LIKE OUR WHOLE POLITICAL/GOVERNING CLASS IS PATHETIC AND DESERVES TO BE FIRED: “There’s nothing worse for the credibility of all of Washington than an intel ‘leak off’ — entering a potentially destructive phase.”

You people are all horrible and should be cleaning toilets at a Motel 6 in Ely, Nevada. Except that I’ve been to the Motel 6 in Ely, Nevada and I don’t hate it that much.