March 22, 2017

CHARLIE MARTIN SORTS IT OUT: Dems Claim Trump Team Not Wiretapped While Wiretapped. “So, this is getting even more interesting now. It appears now that a number of Trump insiders were intercepted, and no, I’m not buying the argument that Trump saying ‘wiretapped’ was wrong, especially since that’s exactly what was reported. And it appears now that people trying to maintain that Trump was ‘lying’ about being wiretapped are being driven to the interesting defense that it was a lie because the U.S. wasn’t actually wiretapping Trump people when the U.S. was wiretapping Trump people. Which is, at least, good for a laugh.”