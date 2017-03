THEY TOLD ME IF TRUMP WERE ELECTED, WE’D SEE A RETURN OF MCCARTHYIST PARANOIA. AND THEY WERE RIGHT! WSJ: Leakgate Finds Its Joe McCarthy: On Trump-Russia links, Rep. Adam Schiff tries to fool the public with randomness. “Again, who really benefits from his relentless campaign of disparagement against Mr. Trump? The answer is obviously Mr. Schiff — but also Mr. Putin.” Why is Adam Schiff doing Putin’s dirty work?!??!?