THE DOGS BARK BUT THE CARAVAN MOVES ON: Richard Miniter: Shrugging Off The Liberal “Resistance.” “American tourists in foreign countries once had the reputation of believing that if they shouted loud enough the dumb foreigner standing there with a puzzled look on his face would somehow understand what they were saying. A stereotype that Liberals are now mindlessly acting out with the American people with their 24/7 rabid denunciations of President Trump.”