21ST CENTURY MATERIALS: This Self-Poofing Fabric Transforms From T-Shirt to Parka: Otherlab’s self-fluffing fabric changes its insulation in response to temperature. “What’s most exciting about Otherlab’s fabric is that it operates completely passively. There’s no power source, no wiring, and no controls—nothing but a combination of common synthetic fibers, each of which has different thermal expansion characteristics.”