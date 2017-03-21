March 21, 2017
NO. Dogs are getting facelifts, nose jobs and ball implants.
Edgard Brito, a São Paulo vet and plastic surgeon, told DuJour that he wants his procedures to make pets more lovable to their owners. “I often say that a clean dog with well-kept teeth will always be in better contact with its owners, otherwise the dog ends up being [put to sleep],” he said.
Brito, who’s been called the world’s go-to dog surgeon, performs procedures to glam up canines’ appearances: Botox to perk up the ears of a Doberman, nose jobs, face-lifts and testicular implants such as Neuticles to help neutered pets regain their masculinity.
Dogs love you, as-is, no questions asked. We should at least be kind enough to return the favor.