March 20, 2017

ALLIES: Afghan soldier opens fire on U.S. service members, wounding 3.

Capt. William Salvin, a U.S. military spokesman in Afghanistan, said security forces on base killed the attacker to end the assault.

“The U.S. soldiers are receiving medical treatment at this time, and we will release more information when available,” he said.

The so-called “insider attack” happened around 1:30 p.m. local time at Camp Antonik in Washer District in Helmand.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the shooting involved a Taliban sympathizer, a personal dispute or a cultural misunderstanding.

Since 2008, there have been 94 insider attacks in Afghanistan, with at least 150 foreign soldiers killed and 187 wounded, according to the Long War Journal blog.