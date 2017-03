JAMES COTTON PASSED AWAY LAST WEEK: The blues harmonica great died March 16 in Austin, Texas. Here’s Downbeat’s obituary.

UPDATE: I heard James Cotton play on three different occasions, the last one being in 1972 or 1973. Occasionally at college jam sessions I would fake a very limited, dumbed-down version of The Creeper. Here’s the real thing. Here’s his official site.