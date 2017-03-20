March 20, 2017

FAKE NEWS: That “Trump kills Meals on Wheels” story didn’t hold up for long.

It was the biggest, juiciest story of the week, complete with everything that the mainstream media loves to latch onto. “Trump budget kills Meals on Wheels program!” New jobs would soon be coming available for people willing to push handcarts through towns and cities across the nation, collecting the bodies of starving senior citizens who had fallen victim to the Trump presidency. Heck, I even fell for it myself. After seeing it blasted across social media by so many news outlets it was easy to do. Then came the much less widely reported wrinkle to the story: it wasn’t true.