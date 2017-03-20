March 20, 2017

SLATE: Angela Merkel’s Facial Expressions Illustrate Global Bewilderment at Trump. In response to this story, my friend Robert Chandler on Facebook says that it’s like Merkel in particular — and the establishment in general — is Margaret Dumont, being flummoxed by President Groucho Marx. He writes:

Donald Trump is changing the rules.

It’s as if Groucho Marx became president of the United States. I thought the wiretapping joke was excellent.

She was indeed wiretapped by Obama.

Mrs. Merkel is the perfect foil. She’s just like one of those dowager matrons (Margaret Dumont) in Duck Soup.