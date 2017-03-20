March 20, 2017

BYRON YORK: How pundits got key part of Trump-Russia story all wrong.

A key talking point in the theory that Donald Trump and the Russians conspired in the 2016 election is the allegation that last summer, during the Republican convention, the Trump campaign changed the GOP platform to weaken its stance on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

It’s been cited many, many times. The only problem is, it’s all wrong.

The wildest expression of the theory came, as it often does, from MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who told viewers on March 8 that “something weird” happened to the GOP platform on “that Ukraine and Russia thing” when the Trump team “jumped right up on that and they insisted that that plank only, that one, had to be taken out, that language could not stand.” . . .

As it turns out, a look at the original draft of the platform — which has never been released publicly — shows that it always had tough language on Russian aggression in Ukraine. And not only did that language stay in the final platform — nothing was taken out — it was actually strengthened, not weakened, as a result of events at the convention.