March 18, 2017

THIS SEEMS TO BE LESS ABOUT FANCY MARTIAL-ARTS MOVES AND MORE ABOUT SIZE AND FEROCITY: Video shows Mormon missionary fighting off armed attacker in Brazil. Even without size, ferocity will get you a long way. Once, to test her situational awareness, I snatched the Insta-Wife’s purse. I’ll never do that again.

And if I were the Mormons, I’d have long ago worked to establish a reputation that the “white shirt and plaque” were things you didn’t mess with. This guy certainly did his part.