March 19, 2017

WHEN AGITPROP RUNS ITS COURSE: Key Democratic Officials Now Warning Base Not to Expect Evidence of Trump/Russia Collusion.

The principal problem for Democrats is that so many media figures and online charlatans are personally benefiting from feeding the base increasingly unhinged, fact-free conspiracies — just as right-wing media polemicists did after both Bill Clinton and Obama were elected — that there are now millions of partisan soldiers absolutely convinced of a Trump/Russia conspiracy for which, at least as of now, there is no evidence. And they are all waiting for the day, which they regard as inevitable and imminent, when this theory will be proven and Trump will be removed.

We’ve reached the point at which Glenn Greenwald has become a voice of sanity. But all that agitprop has borne its desired fruit: Poll: Majority of young adults view Trump as ‘illegitimate’ president.