March 18, 2017

THE VIEW OF THE WORLD FROM PINCH AVENUE. Left-Leaning Documentary World Seeks Right-Wing Perspective:

Three of the 10 top-grossing political documentaries ever are the work of the right-wing polemicist Dinesh D’Souza. The most powerful documentarian in the country is the White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon. Still, the rap on documentaries is that they preach to a left-leaning choir, one still trying to figure out how Donald J. Trump became president.

To that end, the American documentary establishment — financiers, festivals, filmmakers — has begun a determined effort to support films made by, for or about the other side of the political divide, one that they themselves say they’ve failed to bridge. The objective may be more about political conversation than conversion, but the wish to engage the “other” in a Trump world raises questions about why nonfiction cinema speaks largely to the like-minded and liberal.