DEMOGRAPHY IS DESTINY: Irish-Americans Still Do Irish-American Jobs. “The great wave of Irish immigration to the U.S. subsided more than a century ago. The days of rampant anti-Irish prejudice are long behind us. Irish-Americans (of whom I am one, or at least 50 percent of one) are now seen as about as American as Americans can get. But Irish-Americans do still have a unique job market profile.”

This suggests that immigrants may change much less over generations than many thought.